‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Palestinians Protesting Against ‘Flag March’ In Gaza

4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have held a demonstration against the ‘Israeli’ so-called "flag march," which they view as a highly provocative act.

Reports said on Thursday that the Zionist occupation forces have attacked the Palestinian protesters near the eastern borders of Gaza City and injured several of them.

The ‘Israeli’ forces used live fire and tear gas against the protesters, injuring several of them, as far-right Zionists held their "flag march" in occupied East al-Quds’s Old City.

The protest in Gaza was called for by Palestinian resistance factions in response to the ‘Israeli’ provocation. 

The demonstrators condemned the "flag march" in East al-Quds, and called for an end to the ‘Israeli’ attacks in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Similar protests were also held in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus in support of al-Quds.

The annual ‘flag march’ marks the Zionist regime’s occupation of the West Bank and al-Quds in 1967. It is organized by far-right ‘Israeli’ settlers at the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds.

The march is also an attempt by extremist Zionist settlers to slam what they call the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime’s failure to deal with the Palestinians and affirm their presence in the occupied Palestinian city and its holy sites.

A spokesman for the Islamic Jihad movement also said the ‘Israeli’ regime cannot defeat Palestinians through such measures.

He said the Palestinians’ fight against the regime won’t stop unless ‘Israel’ is wiped off the map.

In the same regard, Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Hamas resistance movement, commented on the issue, saying the Zionist regime’s massive deployment of security forces to al-Quds shows it is fearful of acts of resistance by Palestinians.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ MKs are pushing a new ‘bill’ that would see the display of the Palestinian flag punishable by up to one year in prison in the latest crackdown by the far-right Zionist administration.

The ‘Israeli’ Knesset [parliament] has already voted on preliminary approval of the ‘bill,’ and it will need three additional votes to pass.

Ever since taking office earlier this year as the most right-wing administration in the ‘Israeli’ regime’s history, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has introduced a raft of ‘legislation’ aimed at appeasing the far-right society in the occupied territories.

Hamas censured the Knesset’s plan to ban Palestinian flags from public places.

Hamas in a statement said the ‘bill’ shows the insistence of the regime on its fascist agenda and is a declaration of war against Palestinians.

It added that the ‘bill’ will not scare Palestinians, but will rather encourage them to carry and raise their national flag which represents their identity everywhere.

The Palestinian resistance movement also urged the international community and the UN to condemn the ‘Israeli’ atrocities against Palestinian people.

Last Update: 19-05-2023 Hour: 12:41 Beirut Timing

