US Wants Closer Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties By End Of 2023 - Report

By Staff, Agencies

Washington intends to carry out a diplomatic offensive in the next six months in an attempt to bring the Zionist entity and Saudi Arabia closer together, ‘Israeli’ media cited two US officials as saying on Wednesday.

According to Walla! News, the officials said the White House will try to push for a normalization agreement between the two sides by the end of 2023, before the presidential campaign occupies US President Joe Biden’s agenda. Any normalization deal between the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime and Riyadh, mediated by Washington, could also improve strained relations between the US and Saudi Arabia.

The report came days after US Ambassador to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories Thomas Nides told i24NEWS that normalization between Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ was “hugely important” to Washington, “and we're working with ‘Israel’ to obtain that." It also came a week after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] in Jeddah during which they reportedly discussed ‘Israeli’-Saudi normalization.

According to the two US officials quoted by Walla! News, MBS said he was not interested in taking more small steps to warm relations with ‘Israel’ and instead preferred reaching a single comprehensive agreement that would include normalization with the ‘Israeli’ entity while strengthening security cooperation.

They added that Riyadh had an interest in reaching a deal with ‘Israel’ while Biden was still in the White House because a decision would then gain bipartisan support in Washington and widespread legitimacy, especially given that such a deal would include possibly unpopular measures.

One of the biggest obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement, the official noted, was concerns about Riyadh’s request to strengthen military cooperation with Washington and gain access to US weapons systems.