‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist military’s anti-missile systems are on high alert, and the ‘Israeli’ occupation is deploying its ‘Iron Dome’ system in various areas as a precautionary measure in case rockets were launched toward occupied Palestine or any offensive is carried out in light of the Zionists’ provocative so-called ‘Flag March.’

The Zionist mobilization to confront any threat during the ‘Flag March’ is in itself a success for the Palestinian Resistance, according to ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 Arab affairs Commentator Zvi Yehezkili.

Meanwhile, Channel 14 Military Affairs Correspondent Hilal Bitton Rosen asserted that in preparation for the ‘Flag March,’ "the ‘Israeli’ air system has been put on high alert with all its three layers," meaning the ‘Iron Dome,’ ‘David's Sling,’ and the ‘Arrow’ missile family.

"There is high alert in various regions as a precautionary measure in light of the possibility of operations getting carried out in the West Bank," Channel 12 Military Commentator Nir Dvori said.

The Hebrew media also reported Tuesday that the security and military establishment is on high alert in anticipation of the ‘Flag March’ scheduled for Thursday.

Besides, the ‘Israeli’ Walla! news website mentioned that sources in the security and military establishment warned against irresponsible statements that might incite violence in response, specifically referring to the customary speeches associating the ‘Flag March’ with the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound.

The Zionist regime is deploying over 3,200 police officers in occupied Al-Quds in preparations for the march scheduled on Thursday, ‘Israeli’ media reported.

Some reports indicated that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have also deployed the ‘Iron Dome’ system in occupied Al-Quds over fears of rocket launches by the Resistance in Gaza during the march.

The ‘Israeli’ i24 News website reported that the occupation police declared readiness amid calls for Palestinians in Al-Quds to raise Palestinian flags in response to the ‘Israeli’ march.

In the event that the Palestinians of Al-Quds carried out their march, the occupation police will work to ensure that it does not go beyond Salah Al-Din Street facing the Damascus Gate, the report claimed, adding that "the [‘Israeli’] march will not pass through the courtyards of Al-Aqsa despite the false publications and incitement attempts."

In this regard, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan warned the Zionist occupation against crossing the red lines in the Flag March in occupied Al-Quds, adding that "ending the [Gaza] confrontation before the flags march in Al-Quds does not mean that the confrontation cannot erupt again if ‘Israel’ crosses the red lines."

Hamdan pointed out that "there is an ‘Israeli’ attempt to create a media uproar about the march of flags to cover up the failure of its aggression on the Gaza Strip."

"Israel's" provocative Flag March has been ongoing for years. It is a customary celebration of the so-called "Jerusalem Day" commemorating the complete occupation of Al-Quds back in 1967. A common feature of the march is the anti-Arab and anti-Muslim slogans chanted by the Zionist protesters.