Imam Khamenei: Hajj Aims to Forge Unity Among Muslims Against ‘Israel’, Arrogance

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Hajj rituals aim to forge unity among the Islamic Ummah in the face of the ‘Israeli’ regime and global arrogance.

His Eminence made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with Iranian officials in charge of Hajj pilgrimage affairs and people who will travel to Saudi Arabia’s holy cities of Mecca and Medina to perform the annual rituals.

Imam Khamenei said the Hajj pilgrimage is meant to reinforce unity among Muslim nations in the face of profanity, oppression, arrogance, human and non-human idols and all those things that Islam seeks to destroy or confront.

The entire Muslim world must gather and send a message against the ‘Israeli’ regime, Imam Khamenei also said.

“The influence of arrogant powers is the current issue of the world,” His Eminence stated, emphasizing that all should demonstrate their power in the face of hegemonic powers.

Imam Khamenei also underlined that “culture-building” should be done in introducing the fundamental concepts of Hajj to people by the clerics who are in the Hajj caravans and also Hajj officials.

“I insist that the respected Hajj officials build up the culture in these fields,” he said. “Make sure that whenever the Hajj is mentioned, concepts such as civilization-building, global unity, cross-border and international perspective, and elimination of discrimination occur to today’s young person.”

Beginning next week, 89,000 pilgrims from 21 Iranian provinces will be dispatched from Iran to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj this year.