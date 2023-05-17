Zionist Police Brace for All Possibilities at Occupied Al-Quds ‘Flag March’ As Hamas Issues Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The occupied al-Quds police were in the throes of intensive preparations Tuesday for securing Thursday’s so-called ‘Flag March’, including drills for potential rocket fire from the Gaza Strip — although such scenario is not thought to be likely.

More than 2,000 Zionist police officers will secure the controversial march, along with more than 1,000 other personnel who will ensure that other events in occupied al-Quds throughout the day are adequately protected, the force announced Tuesday afternoon.

The annual parade is organized by right-wing and religious organizations to commemorate the Zionist entity’s so-called unification of occupied al-Quds and the capture of the Old City, including the Western Wall and Temple Mount, in the 1967 Six Day War.

The march generates friction with Palestinian residents of al-Quds and the Old City as it proceeds through the Muslim Quarter, and is often attended by ‘ultranationalist’ and far-right politicians.

Police shut down Palestinian businesses in the area and limit the movement to facilitate the procession and avoid confrontation with the Zionist marchers.

Racist chants are frequently sung by marchers, further exacerbating tensions during the event, and kidnapping of Palestinian residents during the march is common.

The march this Thursday will begin in occupied al-Quds’ city center, enter the Old City from the Damascus Gate in the Muslim Quarter and proceed toward the Jewish Quarter ending up in the Western Wall plaza.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement on Tuesday called on Palestinians to attend morning prayers at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday and warned the Zionist regime not to “cross any red lines.”

“Any violation of our red lines will mean that the resistance will have a say,” said Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ali Baraka.

Baraka called on the masses to attend morning prayers in a show of strength and said the march is a “provocation to the Palestinian people and a violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa.”