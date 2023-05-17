US Patriot Missile System in Ukraine Likely Damaged

By Staff, Agencies

Two United States officials revealed that their country’s- made Patriot missile military system that is used by Ukrainian forces has likely suffered damage from a Russian air attack but does not appear to have been destroyed.

The reported damage to the US-donated missile system follows Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday saying that a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile had destroyed a Patriot missile battery in Kiev.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity and citing initial information, said Washington and Kiev were already talking about the best way to repair the Patriot system and that, at this point, it did not appear the system would have to be removed from Ukraine.

The official said the US would have a better understanding of the damage in the coming days and information could change over time.

The Patriot is considered to be one of the most advanced US air systems, including against aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. It typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters he could not confirm reports that a Patriot system had been damaged in Ukraine.

Kirby added that US military equipment sent to Ukraine is often damaged or worn out and that “it would depend on the scope of the damage as to whether or not it could be repaired by the Ukrainians or whether we might need to help them.”

“Obviously, if – if there was damage done to a Patriot system that needed to be repaired outside Ukraine, we would certainly assist with that. I just can’t confirm it,” he said.