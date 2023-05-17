No Script

France Seeks Arrest of Lebanon’s Central Bank Chief

12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

A French investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh, a source close to the case said.

Salameh earlier failed to appear for questioning by French investigators who suspect him of using fraud to amass sizeable assets across Europe.

A European judicial team from France, Germany and Luxembourg is conducting a corruption probe into an array of financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and alleged laundering of $330 million, implicating Salameh.

Salameh, 72, has held his post for almost 30 years.

