France Seeks Arrest of Lebanon’s Central Bank Chief
folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
A French investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh, a source close to the case said.
Salameh earlier failed to appear for questioning by French investigators who suspect him of using fraud to amass sizeable assets across Europe.
A European judicial team from France, Germany and Luxembourg is conducting a corruption probe into an array of financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and alleged laundering of $330 million, implicating Salameh.
Salameh, 72, has held his post for almost 30 years.
