- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Takes down Several ‘Israeli’ Websites in Latest Cyber Op
By Al-Ahed News
‘Anonymous Sudan’ hacker group took down several ‘Israeli’ news websites in the latest cyber operation that targets the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity in support of Palestine and the Palestinian people.
Among the targeted websites were The People and Computer Group pc.co, ice.co, and the Jewish News Agency’s website mivzaklive.co.
A couple of days earlier, the group released the usernames and passwords of some 762 ‘Israeli’ individuals from different websites.
The leaked information varied between websites of ‘Israeli’ banks, such as Bank Hapoalim, one of the largest banks in the Zionist entity, Bank Leumi, Bank Hadoar, Telebank, among others.
Additionally, the targeted individuals, whose usernames and passwords have been exposed to the public, were obtained from different recruiting websites in the occupied territories, such as Drushim IL, a career management portal, AllJobs.co.il, one of the leading recruitment websites in the Zionist entity, and govojobs…
Golan Telecom users were also targeted in the latest operation. The website is a telecommunication provider and mobile network operator in the Zionist entity.
In a brief message with the attachment that includes all of the leaked information, ‘Anonymous Sudan’ vowed on its Telegram channel that more is coming, in a clear warning to the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and its settlers.
During the latest aggression on Gaza, the group managed to deactivate the sirens warning application that alarms the Zionist settlers in case of rocket launching by the Palestinian resistance.
Comments
- Related News