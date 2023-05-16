No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russia Destroys US-made Patriot Missiles in Hypersonic Strike

Russia Destroys US-made Patriot Missiles in Hypersonic Strike
folder_openRussia access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A precision strike by a hypersonic Kinzhal missile has destroyed a MIM-104 Patriot air defense system in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian government previously claimed that Kinzhal missiles had been intercepted by the US-made weapons platform.

Kinzhal is a Russian air-launched nuclear-capable hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile. It has a range of 2,000 km and Mach 10 speed.

It can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads and can be launched by Tu-22M3 bombers or MiG-31K interceptors. It has been deployed at airbases in Russia's Southern Military District and Western Military District.

The Kinzhal entered service in December 2017 and was one of the five new Russian strategic weapons unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018.

Russia ukraine patriot UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia Destroys US-made Patriot Missiles in Hypersonic Strike

Russia Destroys US-made Patriot Missiles in Hypersonic Strike

4 hours ago
Russia Withdraws from Key Arms Control Deal

Russia Withdraws from Key Arms Control Deal

one day ago
Russia To Withdraw from Arms Treaty in Europe 

Russia To Withdraw from Arms Treaty in Europe 

6 days ago
Russia’s Putin: Globalist Elites Provoke Bloody Conflicts and Coups

Russia’s Putin: Globalist Elites Provoke Bloody Conflicts and Coups

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 16-05-2023 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot