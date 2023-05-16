IRG Intelligence Forces Bust Terror Network Linked to Daesh In Southern Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] intelligence forces have disbanded a terror network affiliated with Daesh Khorasan [Daesh-K] in Iran’s southern province of Fars.

The IRG Intelligence Department, in cooperation with Fajr Intelligence Organization of Fars Province, spotted and busted the operational and media network of Daesh-K, an offshoot of the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group in Afghanistan, and captured its main element in the province.

The ringleader, who was being monitored by IRG forces for four years, was in charge of recruiting extremist elements in a number of Iranian provinces, including Tehran.

The network has been smashed following a deadly terrorist attack last October on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, the capital of Fars province. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged inside the revered holy shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens before being arrested by security forces.

The terrorist was later pronounced dead at a hospital, succumbing to injuries sustained during the attack that sent shockwaves across the country.

A few suspects were immediately nabbed and some two weeks later the Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 26 Takfiri terrorists for involvement in the attack.

An Iranian court on March 18 handed out death sentences to two men over their involvement in the terrorist attack.

Judiciary Chief of Fars Province Kazem Moussavi said at the time that the two main culprits of the deadly assault were convicted of assisting in corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security.