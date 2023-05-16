Developed World Suffering from Lack of Ethics, Spirituality - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said that many countries in the developed world are suffering from a lack of “ethics and spirituality,” adding that efforts should be made to create societies that embody those values.

"The needs of human beings are not limited to development and prosperity," Raisi said in a meeting with the leader of the Assyrian Church of the East, Mar Awa Royel II, and his accompanying delegation, in Tehran on Monday.

"One of the most essential needs of humanity in those societies is spirituality, ethics, and connection with God, which have been neglected," he added.

The Iranian president stated that the foundation of civilization and humanity, as heralded by divine prophets, is based on reasoning, spirituality, morality, and justice.

He also maintained that the stark contrast between two opposing camps -- those espousing ethics and morality versus those bereft of those values— has never been more evident than in the fight against terrorism.

"The Takfiri terrorists that committed atrocities in our region under the false pretext of religiosity were not in the least devoted to religion and morality," Raisi pointed out.

“However, those who stood up to those criminals and rid the region of their scourge, including martyrs Lieutenant General Qassem Soleiman and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were armed with genuine faith and ethics,” he continued while making a reference to Iran's top anti-terror general and his Iraqi companion assassinated in a US air strike in Iraq in January 2020.

Awa III, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to interfaith dialogue and respect for monotheistic religions.

The leader of the Assyrian Church of the East said he hoped that these shared values would continue to foster friendship and goodwill between different religious communities.