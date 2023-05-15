Palestinian Resistance Accumulating Strategic Achievements in Face of Arrogance - Hezbollah

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem underlined that the “resisting Palestinian people have proved once again that they are worth the victory and liberation,” adding that “the Islamic Jihad resistance, and the Palestinian factions’ unity in confrontation managed to cement the equation of deterrence.”

Sheikh Qassem further praised the martyrs and the sacrifices of the people of Palestine and Al-Quds.

In a tweet on Monday, the Hezbollah second-in-command stressed that “the enemy’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure will have a great impact on his political future and the occupying temporary entity.”

The resistance in Palestine and the region is accumulating strategic achievements in face of the US arrogance and the temporary entity, His Eminence added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem called for the Lebanese people to elevate to the regional level towards understanding and stability, and to invest in dialogue to elect a president for the country.