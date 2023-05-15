Russia Withdraws from Key Arms Control Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said his country’s formal withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe [CFE] will not have any effect on regional security, as it has already been compromised by the actions of NATO-aligned countries.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state-run newspaper Parlamentskaya Gazeta on Monday, Ryabkov highlighted the "paradoxical" situation surrounding the post-Cold War agreement, which imposed limits on the number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, helicopters, and aircraft stationed in Europe.

Originally signed in 1990, the treaty aimed to prevent NATO and the now-defunct Warsaw Pact from amassing forces for a swift offensive and establish a military balance between the two blocs.

Ryabkov noted, "The old treaty... has long ceased to correspond to reality." He further explained that attempts to update the agreement did not materialize due to the demands for concessions from the United States and other NATO countries.

Meanwhile, Moscow suspended its participation in the CFE in 2007, leaving room for the restoration of the arms control agreement. However, Ryabkov stated that Western countries had sufficient time to show common sense but instead chose the path of NATO expansion and confrontation with Russia, bypassing the treaty's restrictions.

The situation was exacerbated by Sweden and Finland's aspirations to join NATO amid the Ukraine conflict, which enabled US troop deployments on the Russian border and ultimately prevented Moscow from remaining part of the agreement, according to Ryabkov.

When asked about the potential adverse impact of Russia's withdrawal on European security, Ryabkov dismissed the notion, stating, "It has already been corroded by the hostile actions of NATO countries and their clients towards us. The CFE did not really work for many years, so our exit cannot worsen the situation."

He added that the move would also dispel any illusions held by those who hoped for Russia's return to the treaty. "Due to the changed circumstances, the CFE runs at odds with our security interests. This obvious fact will now have to be recognized in the West as well," Ryabkov emphasized.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree terminating the CFE. Moscow had previously suspended its participation in the treaty in 2007, accusing NATO members of violating its provisions. In 2015, Russia announced a complete halt to its involvement, citing a lack of purpose in continuing.