Thousands of India Muslims Protest Rising Islamophobia, Fascism

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Muslims in India's southern state of Kerala have rallied to protest growing Islamophobia and violence against Muslims across the country amid rising Hindu nationalism.

Protesters chanted slogans against Hindutva fascism, a right-wing political ideology based on Hindu nationalism aimed at establishing India as a Hindu nation -- rather than a secular state, as well as growing Islamophobia, media outlets in the country reported Monday.

According to the reports, the peaceful protest rally on Saturday was organized by the Kerala Muslim Jama-ath Federation [KMJF] to mark its 40th anniversary in the coastal city of Kollam in efforts to address current concerns of Indian Muslims.

Participants in the rally further raised their voices against the proposed legislation such as National Registration of Citizens [NRC] and Uniform Civil Code, as well as the growing violence against Islamic seminaries and mosques across India.

They demanded protection of the rights of Muslims -- as the largest religious minority in the country -- and called for unity among the Muslim population.

Back in December 2019, Muslims across India waged mass protest rallies against the Citizenship [Amendment] Act, which was enacted into law on later that month, and against the nationwide implementation of the NRC.

Muslims in all regions of the country, the reports added, remain concerned that the upcoming compilation of the NRC might be used to deprive Muslims of Indian citizenship.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposed bill in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and orientation.