‘Israel’ Raided Gaza To Restore Its ‘Hallucinatory’ Deterrence - Islamic Jihad

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement said ‘Israel’ launched the latest onslaught on the Gaza Strip in a bid to restore its failing deterrence, something that later proved to be a “hallucination” on the part of the occupying entity.

Mohammed al-Hindi, head of the Islamic Jihad’s political bureau, said on Sunday that the armed-to-the-teeth usurping regime failed to secure victory against the besieged Gaza.

The Zionist regime waged the offensive “upon an imagination that it could restore its deterrence power by assassinating the Islamic Jihad leaders. However, it was proved to be nothing more than a hallucination,” he said.

“The war demonstrated that ‘Israel’ is not capable of threatening the Palestinian nation, with [prime minister] Benjamin Netanyahu begging for a ceasefire.”

Hindi also said that the occupiers were afraid of the direct involvement of the Hamas resistance movement in the confrontation.

“The resistance did not lose anything and those martyred were symbols and leaders for all of the world’s freedom-seeking people,” he noted, asserting that Iran is the only country that is supporting the Palestinians with all its might.

The Tel Aviv regime launched the deadly bombing campaign on Gaza on May 9, sparking the firing of over 1,000 rockets by the Palestinian resistance toward the occupied territories.

After five days of fighting, the two sides agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that went into effect on Saturday night.

The ‘Israeli’ aerial assaults left at least 33 Palestinians martyred in Gaza, including six children, and wounded 147, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Several Islamic Jihad leaders were also among the Palestinian martyrs.

The conflict marked the worst episode of fighting between Gaza’s resistance factions and the Zionist occupation regime since a 10-day war in 2021.