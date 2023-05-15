Macron Promises More Military Aid to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

France promised to send dozens more light tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine and provide the necessary training for the country’s soldiers to use them effectively.

The announcement came after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky flew into France late on Sunday to join French President Emmanuel Macron for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC,” the two leaders said in a joint statement on Monday after some three hours of talks.

Paris would also focus its efforts “in supporting Ukraine’s air defense capacities in order to defend its population against Russian strikes.”

The statement also warned of enhanced sanctions, according to Al-Jazeera.

The visit to Paris was part of Zelensky’s whirlwind weekend tour of several key European allies to drum up military and financial support ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces.

After securing a new $3 billion military package from Germany, Zelensky said in Berlin on Sunday that Kiev and its allies could make a Russian defeat “irreversible” as early as this year.

In Paris, Macron reaffirmed that France will continue to provide political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, the statement said.

A source at the French presidency told reporters that additional, more modern defense systems would be made available to Ukraine.

The French AMX-10RCs vehicles have high speed and maneuverability, allowing them to move quickly on the battlefield and change positions.