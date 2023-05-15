No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals

‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals
folder_openSudan access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The few months old ‘Anonymous Sudan’ hacker group released the usernames and passwords of some 762 ‘Israeli’ individuals from different websites.

The leaked information varied between websites of ‘Israeli’ banks, such as Bank Hapoalim, one of the largest banks in the Zionist entity, Bank Leumi, Bank Hadoar, Telebank, among others.

Additionally, the targeted individuals, whose usernames and passwords have been exposed to the public, were obtained from different recruiting websites in the occupied territories, such as Drushim IL, a career management portal, AllJobs.co.il, one of the leading recruitment websites in the Zionist entity, and govojobs…

Golan Telecom users were also targeted in the latest operation. The website is a telecommunication provider and mobile network operator in the Zionist entity.

‘Anonymous Sudan’ group has been actively supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance group, in a show of solidarity against the ‘Israeli’ crimes committed against the landowners.

In the latest aggression on Gaza, the group managed to deactivate the sirens warning application that alarms the Zionist settlers in case of rocket launching by the Palestinian resistance.

In a brief message with the attachment that includes all of the leaked information, ‘Anonymous Sudan’ vowed on its Telegram channel that more is coming, in a clear warning to the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and its settlers.

Israel Palestine Gaza sudan IsraeliOccupation AnonymousSudan

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals

‘Anonymous Sudan’ Hacker Group Leaks Information of More Than 760 ‘Israeli’ Individuals

6 hours ago
Sudan’s Warring Sides Heading to Jeddah for Direct Talks

Sudan’s Warring Sides Heading to Jeddah for Direct Talks

9 days ago
Sudan Conflict ‘Likely to Be Protracted’ - US Intelligence

Sudan Conflict ‘Likely to Be Protracted’ - US Intelligence

10 days ago
Khartoum Fighting Continues Despite New Ceasefire

Khartoum Fighting Continues Despite New Ceasefire

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 15-05-2023 Hour: 02:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot