No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran’s Ghaani: Al-Quds Force to Continue Supporting Resistance Until ‘Israel’s’ Demise

Iran’s Ghaani: Al-Quds Force to Continue Supporting Resistance Until ‘Israel’s’ Demise
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of Al-Quds Force in the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani confirmed that his country will keep backing the Palestinian resistance, in words and in practice, in a course that leads to the complete downfall of the Zionist entity.

Addressing a cultural ceremony in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, Ghaani underlined that the IRG Quds Force will continue to provide support for the young Palestinian resistance forces and their “strong heroic front” to the greatest extent possible, both in words and in practice.

The Iranian commander further stated that such support and concerted efforts will continue until the complete downfall of the Zionist entity.

Paying tribute to young Palestinian fighters for carrying out operations against the “Israeli” entity in the West Bank, at times more than 30 ones in a single day, the Iranian general said, “These are the result of the resistance front and the global Islamic mobilization.”

In parallel, Ghaani noted that “The resistance front has grown into an extensive axis that has connected various parts of resistance across the world together.”

 

Israel Iran Palestine Gaza EsmailGhaani IRG IsmailQaani

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Ghaani: Al-Quds Force to Continue Supporting Resistance Until ‘Israel’s’ Demise

Iran’s Ghaani: Al-Quds Force to Continue Supporting Resistance Until ‘Israel’s’ Demise

6 hours ago
Iran Retakes An Oil Tanker

Iran Retakes An Oil Tanker

7 hours ago
Iran Hails France’s Realistic Approach, Push for Strategic Independence

Iran Hails France’s Realistic Approach, Push for Strategic Independence

8 hours ago
Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression

Iran: US Weapons for Killing, Repression

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 13-05-2023 Hour: 02:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot