Sayyed Nasrallah to Palestinian Factions: Any Time Responsibility Is Imposed on Us to Take Steps, We Will Not Hesitate
folder_openLebanon access_time 50 minutes ago
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the Lebanese Resistance group is in continuous communication with the Resistance command in Gaza. His Eminence voiced Hezbollah’s readiness to offer support to the Palestinian resistance factions at any time responsibility requires so.
Sayyed Nasrallah made the remark during the event held to commemorate the seventh martyrdom anniversary of resistance leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine [Zolfiqar].
