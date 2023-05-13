No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah to Palestinian Factions: Any Time Responsibility Is Imposed on Us to Take Steps, We Will Not Hesitate

Sayyed Nasrallah to Palestinian Factions: Any Time Responsibility Is Imposed on Us to Take Steps, We Will Not Hesitate
folder_openLebanon access_time 50 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the Lebanese Resistance group is in continuous communication with the Resistance command in Gaza. His Eminence voiced Hezbollah’s readiness to offer support to the Palestinian resistance factions at any time responsibility requires so.

Sayyed Nasrallah made the remark during the event held to commemorate the seventh martyrdom anniversary of resistance leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine [Zolfiqar].

 

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah Tells Palestinian Factions: Any Time Responsibility Is Imposed on Us to Take Any Step, We Will Not Hesi

Sayyed Nasrallah Tells Palestinian Factions: Any Time Responsibility Is Imposed on Us to Take Any Step, We Will Not Hesi

50 minutes ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel’s” Foolish Actions in Al-Quds, WB & Gaza May Drag Region into Major War

Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel’s” Foolish Actions in Al-Quds, WB & Gaza May Drag Region into Major War

3 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected

Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected

2 months ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 13-05-2023 Hour: 10:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

“Israeli” aircrafts strike a residential house, north of Gaza