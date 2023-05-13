No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Bejing: China, Europe must Reject Cold War Mentality

Bejing: China, Europe must Reject Cold War Mentality
folder_openEurope... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

As an EU ministerial meeting was held to “readjust” the European position towards Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that China and Europe must together “reject the Cold War mentality”.

“Today, some people are raising the narrative of democracy against autocracy and even talking about a new Cold War,” Qin Gang said at a press briefing during a visit to Oslo.

He further warned that “If we have a new Cold War, the outcome will be even more disastrous than the previous one and it will seriously damage the relationship and cooperation between China and Europe.”

“China and Europe must together reject the Cold War mentality” between great powers, the Chinese minister insisted.

Qin Gang made these remarks even as his EU counterparts were meeting in Stockholm, in neighboring Sweden, to seek to speak with one voice against China.

“We must readjust our position vis-à-vis China,” announced the head of European diplomacy Joseph Borrell at the opening of the meeting.

China european union europe

Comments

  1. Related News
Bejing: China, Europe must Reject Cold War Mentality

Bejing: China, Europe must Reject Cold War Mentality

one hour ago
Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles

Russia Warns Britain over Cruise Missiles

2 hours ago
Russia To Withdraw from Arms Treaty in Europe 

Russia To Withdraw from Arms Treaty in Europe 

2 days ago
UK Food Prices Skyrocket

UK Food Prices Skyrocket

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 13-05-2023 Hour: 10:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

“Israeli” aircrafts strike a residential house, north of Gaza