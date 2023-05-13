Iran Hails France’s Realistic Approach, Push for Strategic Independence

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian embraced France’s move to adopt a “realistic approach” to Iran, urging practical efforts to carry out the French president’s plans for the European country’s strategic independence.

In a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, Amirabdollahian hailed the “positive step” of France as its stance on the Islamic Republic of Iran has become “realistic”.

He also highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical relations between Tehran and Paris.

Referring to the recent comments from French President Emmanuel Macron about France’s “strategic independence”, Amirabdollahian said practical efforts to implement that strategy would be considered as an effective step in the contemporary evolving world.

The Iranian foreign minister further condemned the Zionist regime’s war crimes against people of Gaza, adding, “In my [recent] trip to Lebanon, I realized that the Palestinian resistance is determined and prepared to defend the rights of the Palestinian nation. The developments in Palestine are definitely not in favor of the belligerent rulers of the Zionist entity.”

Denouncing the Swedish parliament’s move to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Amirabdollahian underlined, “The IRG plays an unparalleled role in safeguarding [Iran’s] national security and fighting against Takfiri terrorism in the region. Known as the guardian of the country’s security, the IRG is our red line.”

For her part, the French foreign minister lauded her recent constructive talks with Amirabdollahian in Beijing.

Expressing satisfaction with Iran’s attention to France’s policy of strategic independence, Colonna described constructive dialogue as the best solution to the problems. She also stated that France welcomes the continuation of constructive and profound talks with Iran.

She further expressed France’s serious concern about the developments in Gaza, saying her country is trying to reduce tensions and stop military clashes there.

Colonna also expressed gratitude to Iran for its humanitarian move to release two French prisoners, describing it as an effective and confidence-building measure.