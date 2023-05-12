No Script

“Israel” Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!

"Israel" Admits Failure: Iron Dome Suffered A Technical Fault!
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 49 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Admitting failure, the “Israeli” army confirmed that its Iron Dome interceptor missile suffered a “technical fault” Thursday, missing a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, killing one “Israeli” settler and injuring several others.

However, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described the issue — the second to plague the system in just over a week — as likely isolated, claiming that the missile system managed to down 91 percent of targeted projectiles.

“There was a technical fault, the interceptor was launched and did not hit the rocket,” Hagari told reporters Friday. He noted that the malfunction would be investigated further.

He said the deadly rocket was similar to the hundreds of other crudely made projectiles launched from Gaza over, but it hit the building at “a complex angle,” causing widespread destruction.

The direct hit blew a massive hole in an apartment on the third story of a building in “Rehovot”, 45 kilometers [27 miles] north of Gaza, raining rubble on the street below.

 

 

 

Israel Gaza iron dome

Comments

whatshot