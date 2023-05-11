Iran Urges Muslim World to Stand with Palestinian People Against ‘Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani urged the Muslim world to support the Palestinian people against the ‘Israeli’ aggressors, stressing that the occupying regime will face nothing but defeat.

In multiple posts on his Twitter account on Thursday, Kanaani reacted to the ‘Israeli’ regime forces' renewed air raids on the besieged territory of Gaza saying that the ‘Israeli’ forces targeted around 200 locations in the Gaza Strip over the course of two days.

“The main targets were residential areas, resulting in over 25 martyrs and dozens of casualties, particularly among children and women,” he wrote, adding that despite the severity of the Zionist aggression, “Palestine remains resilient and steadfast.”

“The martyrdom of some resistance commanders will not prevent a response to the occupier regime,” he stressed.

The spokesperson further highlighted that the Palestinian people and its resistance groups are united, determined, and equipped.

He went on to say that the occupying regime of ‘Israel’ and its settlers in the occupied territories will face nothing but defeat from their current and past crimes.

However, he reminded that the perseverance and struggle of the Palestinian people against the aggressors necessitate the strong and effective support of governments and nations in the Islamic world for Palestine.

The ‘Israeli’ regime has staged more airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip for a third consecutive day, assassinating three Palestinians, including a top commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

The strikes targeted a building in Hamad Residential City, near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza strip early on Thursday.

"Ali Ghali... commander of the rocket launch unit... was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs," said a statement from the al-Quds Brigades, the resistance group's armed wing.

The ‘Israeli’ regime has been staging back-to-back aerial assaults against the blockaded Palestinian enclave since Tuesday.

At least 24 Palestinians have been martyred and dozens of others injured as a result of the incessant aggression.

The fatalities include three other senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad as well as their wives and children.

On Wednesday, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza fired a new batch of retaliatory rockets towards ‘Israeli’ settlements, including ‘Tel Aviv,’ in response to the regime's deadly air raids.

Gaza's joint command of Palestinian resistance groups said in a statement that it had fired “hundreds” of rockets towards the occupied Palestinian territories in an operation codenamed “revenge of the free.”

"The resistance will remain in all fronts of the homeland as one unit, a sword and a shield for our people, our land and our holy sites,” the statement said.

"The resistance is ready for all options, and if the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, black days await it,” it added.

‘Tel Aviv’ has admitted that at least 400 rockets were fired toward the territories from the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the ‘Israeli’ regime's massacre of civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip as "unacceptable."