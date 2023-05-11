No Script

Iran Economy Minister Travels to Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

Heading a high-ranking economic delegation, Iran's Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at Jeddah Airport, Khandouzi was welcomed by Saudi officials, Islamic Development Bank managers, and members of the Iranian Consulate General in the city.

Bilateral meetings with Saudi officials and delivering a speech at the meetings of the Islamic Development Bank are among the most important programs on his trip’s schedule.

This is the first visit by an Iranian official to Saudi Arabia after earlier this year's agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the restoration of diplomatic ties.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in China on April 6 a month after the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal.

