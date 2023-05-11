IRG Sets up New Base for Helicopters, Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] has inaugurated an airbase in the city of Zahedan, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, to improve the drone and helicopter fleet in the southeast of the country.

In its statement, the public relations of the IRG announced that the airbase was inaugurated in the presence of the IRG first-in-command Major General Hossein Salami.

Established by the aviation division of the IRG Ground Force, the base can host all kinds of combat and search and rescue helicopters as well as various types of drones, according to the statement.

Named after Martyr Ali Arabi, the base has been constructed based on the latest engineering guidelines and aviation standards, it added.

Speaking at the inaugural event, commander of the IRG Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour stressed that “The base would improve the force’s helicopter fleet in the southeast of the country for various defense, rescue, logistics, and relief missions.”

“The base has all the necessary capacities for refueling, hangar, repairs, and maintenance, as well as the ability to accommodate and launch dozens of helicopters at the same time,” he said.

The new base comes as the IRG has developed different types of drones in recent years.