Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance factions announced this afternoon, Wednesday [May 10, 2023], the launch of Operation Revenge of the Free, in response to the assassination of the three leaders of the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad movement’s military wing.

Statement by the joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance factions: