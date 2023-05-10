Two Young Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Military Raid on Qabatiya

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation troops have shot dead two young Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Qabatiya, the latest in a year-long spike of violence that shows no sign of abating, a day after the Zionist regime’s military assassinated three Islamic Jihad commanders in the Gaza Strip.

The ‘Israeli’ military said it conducted a raid in the early hours of Wednesday on Qabatiya, situated six kilometers south of Jenin, alleging that it came after two gunmen opened fire at the ‘Israeli’ troops from a passing vehicle.

“The troops responded by firing at the two assailants, killing them,” the military claimed, adding that the troops seized an assault rifle and handgun from the car.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyrs as 19-year-old Ahmad Jamal Assaf, and Warani Walid Qatanat, 24, according to Palestine’s official news agency Wafa.

Another Palestinian was injured in the assault.

Witnesses said a large number of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces raided Qabatiya and broke into several homes in the western neighborhood of the West Bank city. They violently searched the buildings and ransacked all properties before leaving.