Saudi Arabia, Syria Resume Diplomatic Ties

Saudi Arabia, Syria Resume Diplomatic Ties
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

More than a decade after the Saudi Kingdom cut ties with Syria, the two countries have announced decisions to resume their diplomatic relations.

The kingdom “has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria,” Riyadh's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

For its part, the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] also quoted a foreign ministry source as saying that “the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia.”

Over the past couple of years, Syria’s successful anti-terror drive and return of calm to the biggest part of the country, has prompted many regional states to make overtures to Damascus towards the restoration of their ties with the Arab state.

The Arab League, a 22-member intergovernmental organization of Arab states, on Sunday agreed to welcome Syria back into the fold with immediate effect after more than a decade.

On Sunday, the Arab League also agreed with the resumption of Syria’s membership of the regional grouping.

