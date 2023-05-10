No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

We Are Witnessing America, ‘Israel’s’ Collapse – IRG Chief

We Are Witnessing America, ‘Israel’s’ Collapse – IRG Chief
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami reacted to the new aggression by the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime on besieged Gaza on Tuesday.

Speaking in a gathering of Basij members in the holy city Mashhad on Tuesday evening, the IRG chief said, "The Zionists, who were ranting and raving a few months ago, are now shocked to see that more than 30 armed operations take place in the occupied territories each day."

General Salami also said that "Americans are no longer willing to support the Zionists. No one of them travels to occupied Palestine anymore and the Zionist authorities are not allowed to step on US soil."

"The West has recently realized that military warfare is not enough to win wars, but it is humans who can decide the fate of any wars," he further noted.

"They wanted to push Syria into trouble, but President Bashar Assad survived and returned to the Arab League, and now the Zionists themselves are talking about their destruction," General Salami also said.

Israel Iran Palestine Gaza UnitedStates IRG HosseinSalami

Comments

  1. Related News
We Are Witnessing America, ‘Israel’s’ Collapse – IRG Chief

We Are Witnessing America, ‘Israel’s’ Collapse – IRG Chief

4 hours ago
JCPOA Significant for EU - Borrell

JCPOA Significant for EU - Borrell

23 hours ago
Iran Slams Gaza Massacre, Urges an Immediate End to The “Israeli” Killing Machine

Iran Slams Gaza Massacre, Urges an Immediate End to The “Israeli” Killing Machine

one day ago
Iran’s President Hails Resistance for Syria’s Triumph Over US, “Israeli” Plots

Iran’s President Hails Resistance for Syria’s Triumph Over US, “Israeli” Plots

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 10-05-2023 Hour: 12:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

“Israeli” reports: The decline in the commercial activity in ‘Gaza Envelope’ settlements is 80% due to the security measures taken ahead of the Palestinian response
“Israeli” reports: We haven’t experienced such a situation before in the south in terms of delaying the response. We fear that the Islamic Jihad’s response will be surprising.