We Are Witnessing America, ‘Israel’s’ Collapse – IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami reacted to the new aggression by the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime on besieged Gaza on Tuesday.

Speaking in a gathering of Basij members in the holy city Mashhad on Tuesday evening, the IRG chief said, "The Zionists, who were ranting and raving a few months ago, are now shocked to see that more than 30 armed operations take place in the occupied territories each day."

General Salami also said that "Americans are no longer willing to support the Zionists. No one of them travels to occupied Palestine anymore and the Zionist authorities are not allowed to step on US soil."

"The West has recently realized that military warfare is not enough to win wars, but it is humans who can decide the fate of any wars," he further noted.

"They wanted to push Syria into trouble, but President Bashar Assad survived and returned to the Arab League, and now the Zionists themselves are talking about their destruction," General Salami also said.