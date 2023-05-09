- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel’s” Foolish Actions in Al-Quds, WB & Gaza May Drag Region into Major War
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
On April 14, 2023, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah issued a stern warning to the “Israeli” entity cautioning not to act foolishly to avoid instigating a war in the region.
