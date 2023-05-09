No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel’s” Foolish Actions in Al-Quds, WB & Gaza May Drag Region into Major War

Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel’s” Foolish Actions in Al-Quds, WB & Gaza May Drag Region into Major War
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

On April 14, 2023, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah issued a stern warning to the “Israeli” entity cautioning not to act foolishly to avoid instigating a war in the region.

 

Israel Syria SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel’s” Foolish Actions in Al-Quds, WB & Gaza May Drag Region into Major War

Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel’s” Foolish Actions in Al-Quds, WB & Gaza May Drag Region into Major War

one hour ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected

Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected

2 months ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

2 months ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

5 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 09-05-2023 Hour: 11:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot