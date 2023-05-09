Hezbollah Condemns ’Israel’s’ Heinous Massacre in Gaza, Explicitly Supports All Palestinian Resistance’s Steps

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful.

{So do not weaken and do not grieve, and you will be superior if you are [true] believers. If a wound should touch you - there has already touched the [opposing] people a wound similar to it. And these days [of varying conditions] We alternate among the people so that Allah may make evident those who believe and [may] take to Himself from among you martyrs - and Allah does not like the wrongdoers.}

Hezbollah mourns along with the resistance movements, the Arab and Islamic nations, and all the free and honorable people in the world the martyrdom of the great leaders of the Islamic Jihad Movement: Jihad Shaker Al-Ghannam, Khalil Salah Al-Bahtini and Tariq Muhammad Ezz Al-Din. They rose with their families to the supreme comrade as a result of the treacherous Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip at dawn today.

Hezbollah is proud of this group of pure mujahideen which has obtained the highest divine honors after a history full of jihad, patience, and suffering. Killing the leaders of the resistance will reinforce our nation's awareness and unity, making it more determined, firm, and resolute to proceed with the choice of jihad and resistance until achieving the ultimate victory, God willing. That is not difficult for Allah.

The Zionist enemy’s brutal raids targeting the mujahideen, women and children are a crime against humanity. These crimes embody the true definition of treachery, terrorism and terrorizing the innocent. It is the up to all humanitarian and international organizations, governments, and the so-called global conscience to take appropriate positions and steps in the face of these persistent crimes.

We declare our full solidarity with the brothers in the Islamic Jihad Movement and our full and explicit support for all the choices and steps taken by the leadership of the movement and the Palestinian resistance factions to deter the Zionist enemy and protect the Palestinian people and their sanctities