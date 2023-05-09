- Home
For What Crime Were They Killed?
folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso, Al-Ahed News
“Israeli” warplanes launched at dawn on Tuesday a series of airstrikes that targeted the houses of the al-Quds Brigades’ leaders, of the Islamic Jihad military wing. In the aftermath, 12 people have been martyred including children and women, and more than 20 others injured.
