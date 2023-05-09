’Israeli’ Media: The Aggression on Gaza Was Premeditated and Washington Knew All About It

By Al-Ahed News

The United States seeks to cover up the brutality of the “Israeli” occupation entity. To rub salt in the wound, the US provides “Israel” with the necessary tool to commit the most horrific crimes in occupied Palestine, the most recent was committed today [Tuesday] at dawn.

The “Israeli” regime attacked several residential homes in the besieged Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of three leaders of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement with their families.

In this context, “Israeli” media said that “prior to the execution of the operation [the treacherous aggression on Gaza], which was approved at the end of last week, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken”.

The “Israeli” entity’s Channel 7 confirmed that “the so-called ‘Operation Shield and Arrow’ was planned to be executed at the end of last week”. It said that “‘Israel’ informed the US about the planned aggression on Gaza,” adding that “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a cabinet meeting today, Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m.”.

The “Israeli” Army Radio pointed out that 40 jets, helicopters and drones participated in the assassination and attacks against the Gaza Strip at dawn on Tuesday.

An “Israeli” army spokesman said, “Estimates have it that a response from Gaza will take place,” adding that “the operation [the aggression on Gaza] will be answered.”