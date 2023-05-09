No Script

Al-Quds Brigades Mourns Its Martyrs: Behind Every Leader A Thousand Others Will Continue the Path

By Al-Ahed News

Al-Quds Brigades’ Military Spokesman Abu Hamza mourned in a brief statement the Islamic Jihad’s military wing martyrs who were assassinated in an ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza on Tuesday at dawn.

Abu Hamza underlined that the enemy is delusional that the blood of the Palestinian resistance martyrs will be a bridge to climb and a lifebuoy to survive, stating that “we mourn our prominent martyred leaders who made the enemy and its generals taste their great might.”

“This heinous crime won’t increase but our belief and insistence to continue the path behind the martyrs,” the Al-Quds Brigades spokesman said, adding that “This path will end in the doubtless defeat of the enemy and its commanders; and Allah’s promise of victory and empowerment will be fulfilled.”

In comments on the barbaric aggression, Abu Hamza called on the Al-Quds Brigades’ people to remain patient and defiant, and support resistance as a strategic choice for deterring the occupier and confront the aggression on the path to liberation and dignity.

“The massacres committed by the Zionist terrorism against the innocent civilians in their homes will increase our people’s adherence to resistance until liberating Palestine entirely,” the spokesman said, vowing that “Al-Quds Brigades and the resistance will be committed to confronting the aggression bravely.”

At the end of his brief statement, Abu Hamza assured that “Behind every leader will be a thousand leaders who will continue the path until the eradication of this entity from the pure land of Palestine.”

