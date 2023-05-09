CIA Played Role in JFK’s 1963 Murder, Cover-Up, His Nephew Insists

By Staff, Agencies

Top US spy establishment, the Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] played a role in the 1963 assassination of then-president John F. Kennedy, his nephew and 2024 presidential hopeful, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has insisted.

"There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in [JFK's] murder," Kennedy emphasized in an interview on Sunday with a local radio station.

He said it was "beyond a reasonable doubt at this point" that the agency had a part in the foul play that led to JFK's death in 1963, describing efforts to discredit the theory as a "60-year cover-up."

Kennedy further identified the book JFK and the Unspeakable by James Douglas, which was published in 2008, as a treasure trove of evidence pointing to the agency's footprint in the murder.

The US government officially holds that Kennedy's assassination was perpetrated by a lone assailant Lee Harvey Oswald, insisting that the alleged murderer did not have any accomplices. Oswald was suspiciously shot dead before he could stand trial.

Kennedy went on to point out that there was "very convincing but circumstantial" evidence that the CIA was also involved in the 1968 assassination of his father, attorney general and presidential aspirant Robert F. Kennedy.



He dismissed US government's official version, alleging that Palestinian horse groomer Sirhan Sirhan had carried out the assassination, describing the official account as physically impossible.

Kennedy also insisted that Thane Eugene Cesar, a security guard and an employee of major military contractor Lockheed Martin, to be responsible for his father's death at a hotel.