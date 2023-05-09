Kremlin: Kiev’s Threat to Kill Russians Confirms Its Role in Terror Plots

By Staff, Agencies

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed as “truly heinous” threats openly made by Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov of “killing Russians anywhere,” insisting that they confirm Kiev’s involvement in plotting terrorist attacks.

Peskov’s remarks on Monday came in response to a statement by Budanov, who told the US-based Yahoo News last week that “We’ve been killing Russians and we will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine.”

“This is a truly heinous statement,” Peskov said as quoted in a report by RT, referring to threat announced by the senior Ukrainian official. “What Budanov said is a direct confirmation that the Kiev regime isn’t only sponsoring terrorist activity, but is a direct organizer of this activity.”

According to the report, Kiev’s intelligence chief made the remarks in response to a question on whether the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence [GUR] had anything to do with last year’s assassination of Darya Dugina, a journalist and daughter of prominent Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin. Budanov then insisted that what Russia calls “terrorism, we call liberation.”

Peskov further emphasized that Moscow “vigorously condemns” Budanov’s remarks, pointing out that Russian authorities will now be monitoring reactions from Washington and European capitals to Kiev’s open threat against Russians.

“It’s very difficult to imagine that such terrorist statements from Kiev will remain without condemnation. Therefore, today we will be waiting for these condemnations,” Peskov underlined.

He also noted that Moscow has its own secret services that “will be doing everything that they should be doing against the background of such statements.”

According to the report, Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed last month in St Petersburg after a statute that had been handed to him during an event with his followers exploded. A dozen people were also injured.

Russia’s Security Service [FSB] blamed the blast on “Ukrainian special services and their agents, including fugitive members of the Russian opposition.”

Also last week, two drones were shot down above the Kremlin in what Russian officials described as a failed Ukrainian attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

While Kiev has officially denied any involvement in the incident, Ukraine’s postal service has issued a stamp commemorating the attack.

On Saturday, Russian author and political activist Zakhar Prilepin was severely injured in a car bombing near the city of Nizhny Novgorod. His driver was killed. A suspect has admitted to Russian law enforcement that he was hired by an unidentified Ukrainian intelligence service.

Peskov stressed that such recent incidents along with Budanov’s open threat “once again prove the rightfulness of President Putin’s decision to launch the special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022.