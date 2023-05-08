Palestinian Students Resume Education in Tents After ‘Israeli’ Forces Demolish Their School [Photos]

By Al-Ahed News

The Tahaddi and Somoud 5 [challenge and defiance] School, where more than 60 Palestinian students receive their education, resumed its work after being demolished by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Sunday.

The resumption mainly signifies the challenging Palestinian capability of achieving education despite any attempt to prevent them from access to development.

The donor-funded Palestinian primary school has been demolished by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces the town of Beit Tamir in the occupied West Bank, shattering the Palestinian children’s right to education.

According to witnesses and local officials, the town was raided by the Zionist forces on Sunday and the school was taken down. Additionally, dozens in the ‘Israeli’ military cleared the area by storming and condoning it off as a bulldozer flattened it.

The makeshift school was attended by 66 Palestinian students and was previously demolished in 2017 before it was rebuilt again the same year.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education called the act “a heinous crime," adding that “these practices fall within the framework of the occupying regime’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian educational sector, targeting students, teachers and educational institutions in complete disregard of international conventions and principles."

In its statement, the ministry continued by saying that “international organizations and human rights institutions are required to assume their responsibilities regarding the escalating ‘Israeli’ violations, highlight them in all significant events and conferences, and provide protection for our students and educational staff in light of such ‘Israeli’ acts of aggression."

Also on Sunday, the Zionist forces demolished several other structures, including two homes under construction, a guest house, and a car wash workshop in the occupied West Bank.

The Arab Campaign for Education for All [ACEA] warned earlier that 58 schools in the occupied West Bank were targeted for demolition.