Power Balance Shifting from West to East – Iran’s Baqeri

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri unveiled plans for a conference on new world order in Tehran, pointing to the transition of balance of power from the West to the East.

In a meeting with his Omani counterpart in Muscat on Monday, Major General Baqeri described the Gulf region and West Asia as one of the world’s most delicate regions where the US has been projecting power in recent years to impose itself as a dominant actor.

“Today, there are new signs of the balance of power shifting from the West to the East. It should be emphasized that the future belongs to our region and Asia,” the top Iranian general stated.

Major General Baqeri noted that Tehran is going to host a big conference on the new world order, to be attended by several countries, including Oman.

Hailing the cordial, friendly and premium relations between Iran and Oman, Baqeri stressed the need to strengthen security along the common sea border and expressed Iran’s readiness to devise a program for joint intelligence activities and patrol missions in the fight against drug trafficking.

The Iranian commander further lauded the military cooperation between Iran and Oman, inviting the sultanate to attend joint naval exercises with Iran.

For his part, Chief of Staff of the Sultan of Oman's Armed Forces Lt. General Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi underlined that unity and solidarity among regional states will ensure security in the region.

Hailing the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Omani general said it would prevent foreign interference in the region and improve regional security.

He also praised Iran’s military capabilities and advances in the defense industry.

Iran and Oman have held several joint naval drills in recent years.

In April 2019, high-ranking military officials from the two neighbors signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in various military spheres.