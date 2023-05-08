Iran Defense Official: State-of-the-art Weapons ’Game Changer’ In International Affairs

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the International Affairs department of Iran’s Defense Ministry hailed the country’s advanced technology used to manufacture weapons, saying Iranian arms are today perceived as a “game changer” in the international arena.

Second Brigadier General Hamzeh Qalandari said the world was surprised by Iranian weapons after the lifting of a 13-year UN arms embargo in October 2020.

“A country that had problems in all areas and was prohibited from any technology, has today reached a place on the edge of technology, with its weapons described in international media as a ‘game changer,’” Qalandari told state-run IRNA news agency.

“This fact led many countries to buy Iranian weapons or renovate and rebuild their own defense equipment using Iranian technology and equipment following the removal of the embargo.”

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have made clear that the country will never bow to pressure to scale down its military programs, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense.

The defense official also noted that the international community today acknowledges that Iran engaged in a true battle against terrorism and that US-assassinated General Qassem Soleimnai was the greatest commander in the fight against the ominous scourge.

“Regarding the issues raised as the SCO’s main goals, i.e. the fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism, perhaps no one has had the experience of a true struggle as much as the Islamic Republic of Iran does,” he said.

“It is worth mentioning that today the international community acknowledges that Martyr Soleimani was the greatest commander in the fight against terrorism,” the official added.