Iran’s Top General in Oman to Discuss Regional Peace, Security

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has visited Oman for talks on the promotion of peace, cooperation and security in the region.

Heading a ranking military delegation, Major General Baqeri arrived in Muscat on Sunday at the official invitation of Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces Lt. General Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Oman, Baqeri said an opportunity has come along for talks on the expansion of cooperation between the Iranian and Omani armed forces.

A main topic in the talks with the Omani authorities will be regional issues and ways to promote peace, cooperation, security and calm across the region, the Iranian general stated.

“This trip will definitely have significant effects on the enhancement of cooperation and advancement of peace and friendship in the region. I’m going to hold meetings with the commanders of armed forces and political officials of Oman in the visit,” he added.

In April 2019, high-ranking military officials from Iran and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation between the two neighboring countries in various military spheres.

The two neighbors have held several joint naval drills in recent years.