Car of Russian Author Blown Up in Nizhny Novgorod Region

By Staff, Agencies

The car of Russian author, journalist, and politician Zakhar Prilepin was blown up on a highway in Nizhny Novgorod region about 450 km east of Moscow. The driver was killed and Prilepin has been injured, Sputnik cited a law enforcement source as saying.

"The explosion took place on the highway in Bor District. The emergency services, police, and the Investigative Committee are heading to the scene of the tragedy," the source said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later confirmed the destruction of a vehicle in Nizhny Novgorod region, saying one person was killed, and that Prilepin was injured.

Prilepin's press service indicated that the author is alive.

Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed that Prilepin "is fine," and said law enforcement is continuing its investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suspected a foreign trace in Saturday's incident.

"Washington and NATO have bred another international terrorist cell - the Kiev regime. Bin Laden, Daesh, now Zelensky and his thugs. This is the direct responsibility of the United States and Britain," the spokeswoman wrote on her Telegram channel. "We're praying for Zakhar," she added.

Prilepin, 47, is one of the best-known fiction authors in contemporary Russia, and is also a renowned journalist and aspiring politician. He has actively engaged in reporting and commenting on the crisis in the Donbass since 2014.