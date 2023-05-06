No Script

Iranian Destroyers Armed with ’Abu Mahdi’ Cruise Missiles – Navy Commander
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced that the country’s destroyers have been equipped with “Abu Mahdi” cruise missiles which will be unveiled soon.

Rear Admiral Irani told Fars news agency on Saturday that the country’s destroyers have been equipped with the missiles that would be unveiled soon.

He further noted that the combat capability, the destruction rate, and the range of the Abu Mahdi cruise missiles are considerable while adding that increasing the range of the missiles is on the agenda.

Earlier, the navy commander unveiled plans to furnish the Islamic Republic’s destroyers with "Abu Mahdi" cruise missiles that can perform well in the electronic warfare space, adding that the tests on this missile have been carried out.

Abu Mahdi missiles are developed by the Iranian Defense Ministry and have a range of over 1,000 kilometers.

They can be deployed in a short period of time, can choose among targets in the field, and can bypass enemy defenses, among other capabilities.

