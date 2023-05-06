No Script

US Fighter Jet Crashes in South Korea

3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A US military fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Saturday, with no casualty reported.

The F-16 fighter jet crashed into farmland at 9:31 am local time in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km south of the capital Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

The city is where a key military base of the United States Forces Korea [USFK] is located.

One pilot on board the ill-fated combat plane escaped before the crash.

Most of the fighter jet was burned down.

A police official was quoted as saying no other damage was reported as there are no private houses near the scene.

