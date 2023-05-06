Situation in Sudan Extremely Worrying – Iranian FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that the situation in Sudan is very worrying, warning that the crisis could spill over across the Sudan borders to the region.

The top Iranian diplomat warned against the threats the Sudan infighting over power could pose to the region.

In a post in Arabic language on Friday, Amir Abdollahian wrote, "The situation in Sudan is very worrying and if proper measures are not taken, it will spill over to the region in addition to threatening Sudan's territory."

"It is regrettable that we are witnessing some foreign interference and provocation in the crisis," he added.

The foreign minister further urged dialogue between the warring sides to reach a mutual understanding as the most appropriate solution to overcome the crisis.