Iran To Build Carrier with Unprecedented Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Navy, Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, announced plans to build a "unique" aircraft carrier in the future through the efforts of local Iranian experts.

In remarks at a gathering with college students, Tangsiri emphasized that the IRG Navy is constantly enhancing the level of equipment and weapons it needed.

"One of our most important current plans is the construction of an aircraft carrier. This ship will be unique in the world," he said, adding that the planned carrier will come out with unprecedented capabilities.

He further unveiled that “The mentioned carrier will have significant capabilities. In addition to carrying aircraft, this ship will carry a large number of missile launchers, which will make the ship unique," the IRG navy commander further explained.

In parallel, Tangsiri underlined that the IRG have good experiences in the field of building warships, and hailed the experiences that his forces gained after the construction of Shahid Roudaki and Shahid Mahdavi destroyers.

He went on to note that "The Shahid Soleimani warship is another successful experience of ours in the field of warship making that can independently carry out a mission of about 5,500 nautical miles. This vessel is designed with special capabilities and can continue its mission without shaking in troubled seas."