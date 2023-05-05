Bahrain’s Jaw Prison Administration Threatens Detainees Who Showed Solidarity with an Opinion Prisoner

By Al-Ahed News

Bahrain’s opinion prisoner Abdul Wahab Hussein continues to suffer while being denied the simplest of his human rights provided by international and rights charters.

Meanwhile, the Bahraini Prisoners’ Affairs Committee reported that the Director of the Central Jaw Prison, Adnan Bahar, has raised the facility’s ‘level of alertness’, and shut cells on Thursday to control a sit-in staged by some detainees who are demanding Abdul Wahab Hussein’s access to medical treatment and care.

The committee announced on its website that since the beginning of the sit-in, the prison’s officers threatened the detainees in the facility’s buildings that the will face more restrictions, warning them also that the Special Forces will intervene had they refused to disperse their protest.

In the same context, the Al-Wafaa Islamic Party underlined that the Jaw Prison administration is still delaying Abdul Wahab Hussein’s access to medical treatment.

The party warned against “the dangers of the authorities’ criminal practices of slow killing to assassinate the leaders,” and held the regime fully responsible for denying Abdul Wahab Hussein his right to treatment.

Additionally, the party called on the Bahraini people to practice their role in defending their symbols, and the rights and international groups to play their role in stopping the intended dereliction regarding the detainees’ health conditions.