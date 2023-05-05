No Script

Serbia Mass Shooting: 8 Dead, 13 Wounded

By Staff, Agencies

A second mass shooting has killed 8 people and wounded 13 Thursday night in Serbia, just one day after a 13-year-old student shot and killed 8 children and a janitor at a school in the capital Belgrade. Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the incident a "terrorist act."

On Thursday evening, in three different villages near Mladenovac, about 40 miles south of Belgrade, a 21-year-old man opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle before fleeing, according to state television RTS. A manhunt is underway to find the killer.

Police have blocked the road leading to the villages of Malo Orasje and Dubona, in the area where the shooting occurred. Numerous police forces, ambulances, and helicopters were sent to the scene.

Concerned relatives gathered outside Belgrade emergency medical center, where at least eight of the wounded were hospitalized, TV station N1 reported. Health Minister Danica Grujicic briefly visited the center.

Six students and a teacher were injured in the attack on the school the day before, and two were still in critical condition Thursday after undergoing several surgeries.

