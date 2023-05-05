No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Syria To Return to Arab League Soon

Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
folder_openSyria access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Jordan says Syria should be able to return to the Arab League soon more than a decade after the regional grouping suspended its membership in a move that Damascus has denounced as illegal.

"The return to the league will happen. Symbolically, it will be important," Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in remarks to CNN on Friday.

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011, when the Arab country found itself in the grip of overwhelming foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

Back then, the body cited, what it called, Syria's alleged crackdown on opposition protests as the reason behind its decision. Syria has denounced the move as lacking in legal foundation and "a violation of the organization’s charter."

Safadi, however, said Syria now had enough votes among the group's 22 members to regain its seat.

He, meanwhile, claimed that the reintegration process would be "a very humble beginning of what will be a very long and difficult and challenging process, given the complexity of the crisis after 12 years of conflict."

The remarks came as several regional Arab states -- including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt -- have been trying to reengage with Syria, sending over their senior officials at the head of ranking delegations for talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking earlier, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said a series of meetings would be held initially to assess the process of restoration of Damascus' role within the body.

Assad would be invited to an upcoming Arab League summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh once member states reach a consensus on the matter, he noted.

Syria ArabLeague

Comments

  1. Related News
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon

Syria To Return to Arab League Soon

6 hours ago
Iran, Syria Ink Long-term Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Iran, Syria Ink Long-term Strategic Cooperation Agreement

one day ago
Raisi Holds Talks with Assad After Arriving in Damascus For Historic Visit

Raisi Holds Talks with Assad After Arriving in Damascus For Historic Visit

2 days ago
Syrian Foreign Ministry: “Israeli” Hostile Policies Are Nothing But Disparate Attempts to Shuffle Cards of Region

Syrian Foreign Ministry: “Israeli” Hostile Policies Are Nothing But Disparate Attempts to Shuffle Cards of Region

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 05-05-2023 Hour: 02:12 Beirut Timing

whatshot