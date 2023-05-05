Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Thursday that Iran already possesses the means to make as many as five nuclear bombs.

During a visit to Athens, Gallant underlined that “Tehran would not stop at creating just one nuclear weapon,” adding that “Such a development would have grave consequences for the entire Middle East.”

“Make no mistake — Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb. So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs,” Gallant added.

He noted, however, that uranium needs to be enriched to at least 90% purity to make a nuclear weapon. “Iranian progress, and enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran’s part, and could ignite the region,” the Zionist war minister warned.

In March, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley predicted that Tehran could produce enough nuclear material for a bomb within weeks. The US general admitted, however, that the Islamic Republic would still need “several months” to make it into a bomb.